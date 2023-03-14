Leaks suggest Samsung is bringing back the rotating bezel with Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung skipped on the ‘Classic’ watch variant with the latest Galaxy Watch 5, and instead went with a Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.

The absence of the ‘Classic’ variant was also marked with the absence of a rotating bezel on the Pro model of the Watch 5.

Now, it appears as though Samsung is looking to bring the rotating bezel back with the upcoming Watch 6 series.

As reported by SamMobile, Korean tipster SuperRoader, who has shared accurate leaks on several occasions in the past, said that Samsung plans to bring back the rotating bezel with the Galaxy Watch 6 series in a new YouTube video.

The leak suggests that the new watch Watch 6 series will have a regular and a classic variant, with the latter sporting a rotating bezel. The regular Watch 6, on the other hand, will have a regular digital bezel.

SuperRoader also said that Samsung will be releasing four new watch models this year, namely the Galaxy Watch 6 40mm, Galaxy Watch 6 44mm, the Galaxy Watch Classic 42mm and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 46mm.

Further, GalaxyClub was able to spot the batteries of the upcoming Watch 6 series and corroborated that the regular watch will come in 40mm and 4mm sizes while the classic watch would be available in 42mm and 46mm sizes.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro ran on a 590mAh battery, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is rumoured to run on a 300mAh cell. The smaller battery size also adds credence to the rumour that Samsung is skipping the Pro variant and is going with a Classic model for the Watch 6 series.

Source: SamMobile