Miss The Last of Us? Here are other Pedro Pascal movies and shows to stream in Canada

After nine exciting weeks, the first season of The Last of Us has officially come to an end on HBO Max and Crave.

While we know that at least one more season of the hit HBO series is on the way, it’s unclear when we’ll actually get that.

Naturally, then, we’re now all left with a Pedro Pascal-sized hole in our Sundays. While a predominantly helmeted Pascal can currently stars in new episodes of The Mandalorian, that doesn’t help the many people who want to actually see the internet’s favourite daddy.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the prolific Chilean-American actor’s movies and TV shows. Naturally, this isn’t a comprehensive list, considering his career spans a few decades, but it does contain his biggest hits. Read on for more on where you can stream more Pedro Pascal content in Canada.

Crave

Game of Thrones

Pascal’s breakout role came during another HBO series, Game of Thrones (notably, the same is true for his The Last of Us co-star, Bella Ramsey). His short but memorable seven-episode stint on the series saw him play the vengeful and lustful Oberyn Martell.

Stream Game of Thrones here.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

While Tom Gormican’s 2022 action-comedy is focused on a fictionalized version of Nicolas Cage, critics agree that Pascal basically steals the show. His character, billionaire and Cage superfan Javi Gutierrez, hires the actor for a birthday party, leading them to develop a bit of a bromance amid increasingly wild antics.

Stream The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent here. The movie is also available on Prime Video via Starz.

Disney+

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

In Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman: The Secret Service sequel, Eggsy and his allies must protect the world from a CEO and her drug cartel. While the movie as a whole received a mixed reception, Pascal certainly was one of its better aspects, portraying the fun lasso-wielding American spy, Agent Whisky.

Stream Kingsman: The Golden Circle here.

The Mandalorian

Of course, this is the most obvious answer. For many, this is the actor’s defining role, and the one with the most crossover with The Last of Us. In the Jon Favreau-created Star Wars series, Pascal plays the titular bounty hunter as he goes on adventures with a little creature named Grogu.

Stream The Mandalorian here.

Netflix

The Equalizer 2

In Antoine Fuqua’s second Equalizer movie, retired marine Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) seeks revenge after the murder of a friend. Notably, Pascal plays the villain, Duke York. Denzel and Pedro — what a combo!

Stream The Equalizer 2 here.

Narcos

Inspired by true events, this acclaimed Netflix series explores the rise of the cocaine trade in Columbia and the efforts of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to combat it. Pascal has one of the main roles, Javier Peña, who’s a real-life DEA officer, appearing in all three seasons.

Stream Narcos here.

Triple Frontier

J.C. Chandor’s 2019 action-adventure flick follows a group of former U.S. soldiers who reunite for a South American heist. In the movie, Pascal plays Francisco “Catfish” Morales, the pilot of the group, which also includes Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam and Garrett Hedlund.

Stream Triple Frontier here.

Miscellaneous

Dishonored 2

Given that we cover gaming on MobileSyrup, I’d be remiss not to mention that Pascal’s first and only video game role was in 2016’s Dishonored 2. In the acclaimed first-person stealth-action game, Pascal voices a gang leader named Paolo.

Dishonored 2 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Wonder Woman 1984

Patty Jenkins’ 2020 follow-up to her acclaimed 2017 Wonder Woman movie was largely panned, but most people agree that Pascal absolutely stole the show here as the charismatic businessman, Maxwell Lord. Life is good, but with Pascal as a delightfully unhinged villain, it can definitely be better.

The movie isn’t actually on any subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service, so your only option is to rent or buy on platforms like iTunes and Google Play.

What are your favourite Pascal performances? Beyond The Last of Us, what are you hoping to see him in next?

Image credit: Shutterstock