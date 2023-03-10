Meta is working on a decentralized Twitter competitor

Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta are looking to expand to Twitter-like text-based platforms.

According to Platformer and MoneyControl, Meta is reportedly working on a new decentralized social network that, like Mastadon, could offer an alternative to Twitter. The social networking giant is reportedly in the early stages of developing an app called P92. The app would allow users to post text-based updates and also support Mastodon’s social networking protocol, ActivityPub.

“We’re exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates,” Meta told Platformer in an email. “We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests.”

Users would reportedly be able to log into their P92 accounts using their Instagram credentials.

Since P92 will be decentralized, users will be able to set up their own servers and make their own rules for content moderation, with a set of “floor” rules set by Meta, similar to how Reddit communities work. Instagram head Adam Mosseri is reportedly leading the project, and he wants the app to have tappable links for posts with previews, shareable images and videos, as well as verification badges. Not much else was revealed about the project, and we’re uncertain when P92 would see the light of day.

While it’ll likely be a while until P92 is usable, the prospect of a decentralized social network from Meta is exciting nonetheless.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Platformer and MoneyControl