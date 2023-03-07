WhatsApp is working on auto-disappearing group chats

WhatsApp is already lauded for its privacy-focused features, including end-to-end encryption, disappearing messages, the ability to limit your information to only those in your contacts, biometric protection, two-step verification and more.

Now, the company is reportedly testing out a new feature that will allow group chats to disappear after a set period of time automatically.

WhatsApp currently features disappearing messages, view-once media and 24-hour status updates. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has just submitted a new update through the TestFlight Beta Program that brings expiring groups to the chat app.

It’s worth noting that the feature is still under development, so it is not ready to be released to beta testers. Hence, a public release for the feature isn’t coming any time soon.

The new feature, called “Expiring Groups,” will allow users to set a specific expiration date for their WhatsApp groups. “Once the expiration date is reached, users will be prompted to clean up the group,” wrote WABetaInfo. Screenshots of the feature indicate that users will be able to set the expiration date for the group as “One Day,” “One Week” and a “Custom Date.” There’s also an option to remove the expiration date from the group.

The description for the feature reads, “When enabled, you will be prompted to clean up groups on the expiration date.” The description is vague and does leave much to interpretation. It’s likely that WhatsApp will just prompt you to delete the group chat on the expiration date, or it might delete the group for you automatically.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is in the works for iOS but will eventually make its way to Android as well. As mentioned earlier, we’re uncertain if and when the feature will be launched widely.

Image credit: WABetaInfo

Source: WABetaInfo