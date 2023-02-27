Federal devices won’t have access to TikTok come March 1st

Government mobile devices will not have access to TikTok come March 1st for ongoing security concerns.

According to the National Post, the Chinese-owned app “creates vulnerabilities to cyber attacks.”

A message sent to Global Affairs Canada employees Monday states Canada’s Chief Information Officer made the decisions, and the app will automatically be removed and blocked from devices.

“A review of the mobile application’s behaviour in relation to the Policy on Service and Digital found that TikTok’s data collection methods may leave users vulnerable to cyber attacks,” the message states.

ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok and has its headquarters in China, said the Chinese government couldn’t access data it collects from Canadian users. That information is stored in the U.S. and Singapore, the publication reports.

The news follows an announcement from federal and provincial privacy regulators stating they are investigating how the app collects and uses user data.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: National Post