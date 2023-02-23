What’s new on CBC Gem in March 2023

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in March.
March 1st
- Born to the Be the King
- David Crosby: Remember My Name
- Midwives
- Odd Squad (Season 1 — Episodes 1-20)
March 2nd
- 30 Greatest Moments: Adele
March 3rd
- Carol
- Chateau DIY
- Geographies of Solitude
- I Am Greta
March 6th
- Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age
- CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 1: Shaela Miller
- CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 2: D’orjay the Singing Shaman
March 7th
- CBC Arts Presents: Following Folk
- CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 3: Melafrique
- CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 4: Saint the Full 100 Band
- The Conductor
March 8th
- CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 5: Ghostkeeper
- CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 6: Caleigh Cardinal
- Maternal
- Odd Squad (Season 1 — Episodes 21-40)
March 9th
- CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 7: Sinzere
- CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 8: K-Riz
March 10th
- CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 9: Justine Tyrell
- CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 10: Josh Sahunta
- History of the Sitcom
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Manayek (Season 2)
March 11th
- The Juno Opening Night Awards — streaming live at 8pm ET/6pm MT
March 13th
- Family Feud Canada Celebrity Special
- The 52nd Juno Awards — streaming live at 8pm ET/6pm MT
- Norwegian-ish
March 15th
- Odd Squad (Season 1 — Episodes 41-60)
- Upright (Season 2)
March 17th
- Fair Drivers (Seasons 3 and 4)
- I Am Syd Stone
March 22nd
- The Ketchup War
- Macy Murdoch
- Odd Squad (Season 1 — Episodes 61-80)
March 24th
- The New Romantic
- The New Wave of Stand-Up (Season 3)
- Tenzin
- Riot Girls
- The Walk-In
- You’re My Hero
March 27th
- The Ex-Wife
- Family First
March 29th
- Content Farm
March 30th
- Black Boys Skate Too
March 31st
- About a Spark
- Big Music
CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.
Additionally, CBC has also teased what’s coming to Gem in April:
- Blackwater
- The Canadian Screen Awards with Samantha Bee
- Earth Day Collection
- Friday Night Dinner (Season 4)
- Smother (Season 3)
Image credit: CBC