What’s new on CBC Gem in March 2023

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in March.

March 1st

Born to the Be the King

David Crosby: Remember My Name

Midwives

Odd Squad (Season 1 — Episodes 1-20)

March 2nd

30 Greatest Moments: Adele

March 3rd

Carol

Chateau DIY

Geographies of Solitude

I Am Greta

March 6th

Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age

CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 1: Shaela Miller

CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 2: D’orjay the Singing Shaman

March 7th

CBC Arts Presents: Following Folk

CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 3: Melafrique

CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 4: Saint the Full 100 Band

The Conductor

March 8th

CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 5: Ghostkeeper

CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 6: Caleigh Cardinal

Maternal

Odd Squad (Season 1 — Episodes 21-40)

March 9th

CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 7: Sinzere

CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 8: K-Riz

March 10th

CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 9: Justine Tyrell

CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 10: Josh Sahunta

History of the Sitcom

If Beale Street Could Talk

Manayek (Season 2)

March 11th

The Juno Opening Night Awards — streaming live at 8pm ET/6pm MT

March 13th

Family Feud Canada Celebrity Special

The 52nd Juno Awards — streaming live at 8pm ET/6pm MT

Norwegian-ish

March 15th

Odd Squad (Season 1 — Episodes 41-60)

Upright (Season 2)

March 17th

Fair Drivers (Seasons 3 and 4)

I Am Syd Stone

March 22nd

The Ketchup War

Macy Murdoch

Odd Squad (Season 1 — Episodes 61-80)

March 24th

The New Romantic

The New Wave of Stand-Up (Season 3)

Tenzin

Riot Girls

The Walk-In

You’re My Hero

March 27th

The Ex-Wife

Family First

March 29th

Content Farm

March 30th

Black Boys Skate Too

March 31st

About a Spark

Big Music

CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.

Additionally, CBC has also teased what’s coming to Gem in April:

Blackwater

The Canadian Screen Awards with Samantha Bee

Earth Day Collection

Friday Night Dinner (Season 4)

Smother (Season 3)

Image credit: CBC