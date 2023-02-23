Amazon Prime Gaming offering seven free games in March 2023, including Baldur’s Gate

Amazon has revealed the seven PC games that will be free to Prime members through its Prime Gaming program in March.
Notably, you can claim the Enhanced Edition of BioWare’s 1998 classic Baldur’s Gate, which was developed by fellow Edmonton studio Beamdog.
Here’s the full list of free games:
- March 2 — Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition
- March 9 — Adios, I Am Fish
- March 16 — Faraway 3: Arctic Escape
- March 23 — Book of Demons, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind
- March 30 — City Legends: Trapping in Mirror — Collector’s Edition
Prime Gaming freebies are offered at no additional cost to Amazon Prime subscribers.
Image credit: Beamdog
Source: Amazon