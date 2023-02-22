The Last of Us episode has Game of Thrones-esque editing error

An eagle-eyed viewer of The Last of Us has caught a minor but amusing error in the latest episode of the hit HBO series.

On Twitter, guitarist Scott T. Jones shared an image of a wide shot of the episode’s wintry Wyoming scenery. It looks beautiful, but there’s something wrong with it — a few crew members can be seen in the bottom left. Admittedly, they look so small in the frame that most people would have likely not noticed or simply thought they were part of the trees.

Brilliant episode. Something you might want to fix and reupload though. You can see the film crew in this shot. pic.twitter.com/GZ9Pp6AknL — Scott T. Jones Guitarist/Composer (@stjguitarist) February 20, 2023

Still, it’s interesting to see accidents like this pop up in such a big HBO production, especially when it isn’t the first time. In episode four of Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season, a Starbucks coffee cup was infamously visible in front of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). This isn’t exclusive to HBO, either. In another Pedro Pascal series, Disney’s The Mandalorian, a crew member wearing a t-shirt and jeans was standing behind Greef Karga (Carl Weathers). In both cases, the issues were digitally removed, so it remains to be seen whether HBO will do the same with The Last of Us.

In any case, what’s most notable about the latest episode of The Last of Us, at least for Canadians, is where, exactly, this scene was filmed. Indeed, standing in for Episode 6’s Wyoming setting was none other than the lovely small town of Canmore, Alberta. It’s a location that both Pascal and Bella Ramsey said was their favourite in the province to visit during an interview with MobileSyrup. “Every inch of Canmore was just this magical little town… with really great fudge,” said Pascal.

It’s worth noting that Season 2 of The Last of Us will adapt The Last of Us Part II, a game that begins in Wyoming. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether HBO will return to Canmore to shoot those scenes and, if so, whether the crew members will stay out of sight next time.

The Last of Us is now streaming exclusively on Crave in Canada.

Image credit: HBO