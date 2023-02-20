Art book for The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom leaks ahead of game’s launch

Fans have been eagerly awaiting The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom and its May 12th release date, and ahead of the game’s launch, leaks stemming from the game’s official art book have leaked online.

As a general warning to MobileSyrup readers, all 204-pages of the art book are now available online. The art book is officially included in the game’s collectors edition, due to relese this spring. All pages of the book are available in full on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit (for those interested in seeing it). We aren’t posting any of the images, but based on what’s appeared so far, the leak looks very authentic.

The version of the Tears Of The Kingdom art book is in Japanese. With that in mind, it’s difficult to glean information from the book’s descriptions and text. Based on the few images I’ve seen, Link is shown in full, wearing an assortment of outfits and costumes. Additionally, the art book covers several of the game’s enemies, environments and buildings.

Thankfully, it appears the art book is straightforward enough to ensure major elements of the game remain hidden. Even the way its images are laid out reveals nothing notable about the game’ story. Additionally, there’s no indication that Zelda is a playable character in the game, a rumour that’s circulated for several months.

That said, if you’re are hoping to go into Tears Of The Kingdom without any knowledge aside from official trailers, it’s best to avoid the images.

Earlier this month, Nintendo debuted a new look at the highly anticipated game. In it, we catch glimpses of Hyrule, new environments, abilities, and traversal vehicles.

