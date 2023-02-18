Telecom news roundup: the tale of the never-ending mergers [Feb. 11-17]

With Rogers, Shaw and Québecor’s self-imposed closing deadline coming and going once again, the companies say they’re still committed to their plans.

More details, and a recap of other telecom news this week, continues below.

Business

Nearly two years after Rogers announced plans to merge with Shaw, the companies are still not one. Innovtion Minister François-Philippe Champagne still has to approve Vidéotron’s acquisition of Shaw’s wireless licenses. But NDP leader Jagmeet Singh hopes this won’t end up being the case. In a letter, Singh said the transaction will lead to higher wireless bills for Canadians. Earlier this week, the Minister said he isn’t close to making a decision.

Rogers, Shaw and Québecor have increased their self imposed deadline for the mergers to March 31st.

Rogers and Québecor are also reportedly discussing domestic romaing costs.

In response to a letter from Minister Champagne and Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, Vicky Eatrides say she will work as part of a team to “meet the needs of all Canadians.” The new Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) Chair also said the Commission is working to adress issues with timeliness, accessibility, and openness.

More on the CRTC, the Commission has a new set of policy directions, courtesy of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada. The policy tells the CRTC to focus on a number of issues, including wholesale internet and mobile wireless competition.

The new directions have been met with mixed reactions. While some organizations say they are hopeful of the changes the policy will bring, others are skeptical.

The CRTC laid out groundwork for improved pole access in a recent decision.

Eatrides announced the hiring of Leila Wright as the new executive director of telecommunications .

Saskatchewan based telecom provider SaskTel will soon start looking for a new president and CEO after the company’s board announced Doug Burnett will retire. Burnett joined the company in 1990 and has held the top roles since 2019.

The company also announced that it has started connecting the residents of Swift Current with 5G access.

Northwestel is making some changes to its internet offerings come March 1st. The company will lower the cost of the Internet 500 and 300 plans. A new tier, Internet 15, will also be available for $57.95/month.

Deals

Rogers is looking to win back former customers, offering some a $60/100GB plan with Canada/U.S. calling, texting and data.