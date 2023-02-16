CRTC appoints new executive director of telecom

Leila Wright is the new executive director of telecommunications at the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

Wright has a background in competition law and joined the Competition Bureau in 2013, where she currently serves as the deputy commissioner for digital enforcement and intelligence. She also led a study of Canada’s broadband industry and led the bureau in various CRTC proceedings.

“I’m pleased that Leila has accepted this senior leadership position at the CRTC,” Vicky Eatrides, the Commission’s Chairperson, said. “Her deep experience in competition and telecommunications will be a tremendous asset as we work to deliver tangible results for Canadians.”

Wright takes over the role from Fiona Gilfillan, who has retired.

Source: CRTC