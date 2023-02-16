SaskTel starts connecting Swift Current, Saskatchewan with 5G

SaskTel says it has begun to switch on its ultra-fast 5G network in the city of Swift Current.

According to the local publication Swift Current Online, the first network update came to a cell tower outside of the local arena, InnovationPlex.

The company expects the majority of the city will have 5G access by summer.

“With each new network launch, we strengthen Saskatchewan’s communications backbone and move forward in our efforts to support a vibrant, smart economy,” Doug Burnett, the company’s CEO said. “As we expand our 5G footprint, we’re eager to bring faster speeds and improved connectivity to more consumers and businesses.”

The Saskatchewan-based telecom provider is expanding its 5G network under a $1.5 billion plan. The network has already expanded to various communities, including Lumsden and the Battlefords.

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: SaskTel