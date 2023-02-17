Rogers, Shaw and Quebecor extend deadline for mergers to March 31

Nearly two years after Rogers announced plans to acquire Shaw in a $26-billion transaction, the two companies are still waiting for regulatory approval.

The companies, alongside Québecor, have extended their self-imposed deadline once again to March 31st. They previously moved the deadline to February 17th from January 31st in hopes of gaining approval from Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

“All parties remain committed to the pro-competitive transactions, and continue to work with Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED),” the three companies said in a joint statement.

The Minister is tasked with approving plans for Québecor subsidiary Vidéotron to acquire Shaw’s wireless licenses through Freedom Mobile, which is needed for the larger merger to go through.

The Minister has repeatedly stated that a decision will come when it’s ready, and he’s not bound to a deadline.

Source: Rogers

Updated 17/02/2023 11:18am ET: The headline has been updated for clarification.