Doug Burnett retiring as SaskTel president, CEO

Saskatchewan-based telecom provider SaskTel is set to get a new president and CEO after its board shared plans for the current head, Doug Burnett, to retire.

Burnett will step away between May and June 2023 after giving the company, a Crown Corporation, 30 years. He joined as corporate counsel in 1990 and became the general manager of human resources seven years later.

Burnett moved on to vice president of human resources and corporate services in 2003. SaskTel’s board appointed him president and CEO in 2019.

“Doug has been instrumental in delivering on our government’s plan to build a better Saskatchewan by investing in infrastructure that supports and strengthens growth and continued prosperity in all communities in our province,” Don Morgan, Saskatchewan’s Minister responsible for SaskTel, said.

The company says its board of directors will select a new president and CEO and the search “will begin shortly.”

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: SaskTel