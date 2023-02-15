fbpx
Gaming

Here are the new games hitting PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in February 2023

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Feb 15, 20231:03 PM EST
2 comments
Horizon Forbidden West key art

PlayStation has revealed what’s coming to its PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium memberships in February.

Extra

  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4)
  • Borderlands 3 (PS4/PS5)
  • Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4)
  • The Forgotten City (PS4/PS5)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (PS4/PS5)
  • I am Setsuna (PS4)
  • Lost Sphear (PS4)
  • Oninaki (PS4)
  • Outriders (PS4/PS5)
  • The Quarry (PS4/PS5)
  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard (PS4)
  • Scarlet Nexus (PS4/PS5)
  • Tekken 7 (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Extra starts at $17.99/month and includes all of the PS Plus Essential perks.

Premium

  • Destroy All Humans! (PS4)
  • Harvest Moon: Back to Nature (PS1)
  • The Legend of Dragoon (PS1)
  • Wild Arms 2 (PS1)

PlayStation Plus Premium starts at $21.99/month and includes all of the PS Plus Essential and Extra perks.

All of these games will join the Extra and Premium catalogues on February 21st. A round-up of this month’s free Essential games can be found here.

 

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation

