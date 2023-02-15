Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro could feature new design with thinner bezels

If you’re starting to grow tired of the iPhone’s look (like me), you’ll likely be pleased to learn that iPhone 15 Pro design change rumours are circulating again.

According to Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro (yes, that really is their online username), the iPhone 15 Pro’s bezels “will be thinner.” ShrimpApplePro also reported a similar rumour a few weeks ago but said this new corroborating report comes from a different source.

Other sources agree the on info, saying the bezels on the pros will be thinner. https://t.co/eEfT0QvCRJ — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 Vtuber (@VNchocoTaco) February 14, 2023

ShrimpApplePro’s original report said that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will still be available with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, and that the screen will be slightly curved, similar to the Apple Watch. You aren’t wrong if this sounds reminiscent of the screens featured in Samsung’s flagship S series line.

If you’re wondering why we’re reporting about rumours sourced from such a ridiculously named Twitter account with an anime profile photo, allow me to enlighten you. This is the same leaker that revealed the iPhone 14 Pro’s dynamic island ahead of Apple’s official reveal, and historically, they have a pretty solid track record for accuracy.

Other recent iPhone 15 Pro rumours include a faster A17 Bionic chip, the switch to USB-C, 8GB of RAM and new volume and power buttons that don’t move when you press them.

Like in years past, Apple will likely reveal its next flagship smartphone this coming fall.

Source: @VNchocoTaco (ShrimpApplePro) Via: 9to5Mac