Saskatchewan-based Crown carrier SaskTel’s board of directors has appointed Doug Burnett as the company’s new president and CEO.
According to a January 29th, 2019 SaskTel media release, Burnett will begin his role immediately.
“Doug has been Acting President and CEO for the company and his leadership skills have been well recognized,” said Grant Kook, SaskTel’s board chair, in the same January 29th media release.
“With 30 years of experience, he has the in-depth industry and business knowledge to lead the strategic direction of the company and continue its success in the highly competitive communications industry.”
Burnett joined SaskTel in 1990 as corporate counsel. The company promoted Burnett to the position of vice president of human resources and corporate services in 2003.
Prior to his time with SaskTel, Burnett worked as a lawyer in Regina for six years.
According to SaskTel, Burnett holds a bachelor of arts from the University of Regina, as well as a bachelor of laws from the University of Saskatchewan.
Burnett’s corporate profile website states that he’s a member of the Law Society of Saskatchewan.
Image credit: SaskTel
Source: SaskTel
