Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones are now 43 percent off

While the Beats Studio 3 headphones are not new, they do however pack some serious sound and features.

If you’re looking for a solid deal, Amazon is currently offering these up for 43 percent off in a ‘limited time deal’ for $249. This is a savings of almost $200 CAD.

The Studio 3 Wireless headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip.The Studio 3 headphones should have up to 22 hours of battery life and with the noise cancellation feature turned off, the headphones should last up to 40 hours. Apple also notes that a 10-minute charge gives users 3 hours of play.

The Studio 3 features Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC) that will actively block external noise. Included within the headphones functionalities is the ability to take calls, skip songs, control your volume and activate Siri. Additionally, the Studio 3 have Class 1 Bluetooth that allows for longer range.

The headphones come in six colour variants: blue, red, grey with gold accents, porcelain rose, matte black and white.

Check them out here at Amazon Canada

Source: Amazon Canada