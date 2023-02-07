The Pixel 7 Pros have an issue with buttons falling off

Throughout the years, we’ve seen a lot of problems with Google’s Pixel smartphones, so another Pixel 7 Pro issue isn’t all that weird. Now, an Android Central writer has noticed that the volume rocker has popped off his Pixel 7 Pro.

According to AC, people have been complaining about this issue since the launch of the Pixel 7 back in October, but a lot of the complaints came around New Year’s. Complaints have hit the Google Support Forums and Reddit about others who have had this issue.

It’s unclear if this is only a Pixel 7 Pro issue, but many people complaining are owners of the larger flagship. This seems to be a manufacturer’s defect, but it also can be considered wear and tear, so hopefully, this issue is covered under warranty.

I haven’t had this issue, nor has MobileSyrup‘s Jon Lamont, who has a Pixel 7.

The phone also has other issues, like how easy it is to scratch, which I noticed during my first week of reviewing.

Let us know in the comments below if you’ve had this issue.

Source: Android Central