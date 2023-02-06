CRTC website and phone lines are back up

Updated 06/02/2023 3:29pm ET: The CRTC says its website, phone lines, and applications are running again after an earlier outage.

📣Our phone lines, website and its applications are now back and running.

Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/RBsGvhV0eC — CRTCeng (@CRTCeng) February 6, 2023

It’s unclear what caused the outage.

MobileSyrup asked the CRTC for an explanation, but the question was not answered. “We apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused,” the organization said.

The original story is below:

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) says its website, phone lines, and applications are down.

⚠️Please note that our website, its related applications and phone lines are temporarily unavailable, we will update you as soon as possible.⚠️ — CRTCeng (@CRTCeng) February 6, 2023

It’s unclear what’s causing the outage. MobileSyrup will provide more information once it’s available.