This tool shows you how much Alberta resembles The Last of Us’ post-apocalyptic world

Travel Alberta has created an interactive map to showcase where HBO’s hit The Last of Us series was shot in the province.

Powered by Google Maps, the tool features per-episode breakdowns of the post-apocalyptic drama show’s filming locations. A brief description of what the location stood in for in the series will be listed, while the map will be updated weekly after each new episode.

For example, pre-pandemic scenes in the pilot with Sarah (Nico Parker) at school were filmed at Calgary’s Western Canada High School. Meanwhile, the Home Depot that Bill (Nick Offerman) visits in the highly acclaimed third episode was actually a Lowe’s in Calgary.

Speaking to CBC News, Travel Alberta noted that it’s been a challenge to get some of this data, given that some scenes were shot on private land. But the goal is to eventually have an itinerary throughout all nine episodes that you can use to track the trajectory of the entire series.

With a reported Game of Thrones-esque budget, The Last of Us is believed to be biggest TV production in Canadian history, making it particularly notable for the province. This meant that the series shot over the course of an entire year in cities like Calgary, Edmonton, High River, Lethbridge and Canmore.

Speaking to MobileSyrup last month, series co-creator Craig Mazin praised Alberta’s scenery for perfectly capturing the seasonal passage of time that our lead characters, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), go through. Pascal and Ramsey also raved to us about filming in Alberta and specifically shouted out Canmore. The series’ production designer also recently said that he was “shocked” that the province was so “clean,” especially compared to the U.S.

The Last of Us is now streaming on Crave.

Via: CBC News