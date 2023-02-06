Nothing Phone (2) reported to run on yet to be announced Snapdragon chip

Carl Pei’s Nothing Phone (1) failed to make its way to Canada and the U.S. when it launched. The company recently started a U.S. Beta test, and we hope that means the device would make its way to Canada as well, at least some time in the near future.

We know that the Nothing Phone (2) will launch in the U.S. later this year. In an interview with Inverse, Pei said that the device will come later this year and that they’re “developing a smartphone that’s more premium than the Nothing Phone (1).”

Now, thanks to a new leak by MySmartPrice (via Android Police), we know a bit more about the upcoming device. The Nothing Phone (2) will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset which is yet to be announced. The device is also expected to feature a slightly larger 5000mAh battery, in comparison to the 4500mAh battery in the Nothing Phone (1), along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Just like the first-gen device, the Nothing Phone (2) would also feature a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, though it is currently unknown if the display would adapt between 60Hz and 120Hz or 1Hz to 120Hz.

Further, the Nothing Phone (2) is reported to feature virtual RAM, which will allow a portion of the device’s storage disk that double as RAM, similar to Samsung’s RAM Plus feature.

MySmartPrice says that the device would release sometime in the second half of 2023, and will be named model A065.

Source: MySmartPrice Via: Android Police