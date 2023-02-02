Bell quietly completed Distributel acquisition in December

Telecom giant Bell has completed its acquisition of Distributel, according to its Q4 earnings report.

The report highlights a number of areas of customer growth through the acquisition. However, this is the first time Bell has mentioned the acquisition publically since announcing its intentions to acquire Distributel in September.

MobileSyrup has learned the acquisition was completed in December. It’s unclear what regulatory approvals the acquisition went through and when it gained approval.

The merger added 128,065 retail internet customers and 2,315 retail IPTV customers to Bell’s customer base.

More to come…