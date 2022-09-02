Bell to acquire independent telecom company Distributel

Canada’s independent telecom market continues to shrink. Ottawa-based Distributel will join Bell’s growing roster of companies.

In a press release, Bell says the merger will support Distributel’s growth in residential and business internet services.

“Distributel is a highly successful company with experienced industry talent and we’re excited for them to join the Bell group of companies,” Blaik Kirby, group president of consumer and small and medium business at Bell, said.

“As part of Bell, Distributel will enhance its innovative services for residential and small and medium business customers, backed by Bell’s resources and technology.”

It’s not clear what the financial value of the merger is. However, Bell says its investment will provide Distributel with resources and technology to help the businesses grow.

“With this announcement, Distributel is better positioned to compete and deliver on our decades-long commitment to bringing choice and affordability to Canadians from coast to coast to coast,” Matt Stein, Distributel’s CEO, said.

The press release notes Distributel will “operate independently” once the acquisition closes. The merger is subject to regulatory approvals.