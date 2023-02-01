SaskTel, Stafford Communications partner to increase broadband access in rural communities

SaskTel is partnering with Stafford Communications to increase broadband solutions and internet speed options in rural Saskatchewan communities.

The two companies have partnered through the Rural Broadband Partnership Program (RBPP). Under the program, SaskTel works with internet providers to increase broadband connectivity in rural communities.

“Having already worked with a number of local providers, we’ve seen tangible results from this program, and we look forward to creating new partnerships that will allow us to reach more rural and Indigenous communities,” Doug Burnett, SaskTel’s CEO, said.

The collaboration will see Stafford Communications deliver internet speeds up to 100Mbps to Crystal Springs, Jumping Lake, Struthers Lake, Tarnopol, Waitville, Yellow Creek and the surrounding rural areas.

SaskTel launched RBPP in September 2021.

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: SaskTel