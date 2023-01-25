Spotify launches GLOW program celebrating the 2SLGBTIA+ community

Spotify is launching GLOW a new global music program created to celebrate the 2SLGBTIA+ community.

The program is supported by the Creator Equity Fund, which is used to foster equity in the audio space alongside programs like EQUAL and Frequency:

The GLOW Hub , a dedicated space on Spotify to highlight audio offerings of 2SLGBTIA+ voices for queer and ally users

Global Flagship Playlist , GLOW, which will be refreshed monthly and highlight tracks by 2SLGBTIA+ artists

A 360 program providing editorial and partnership capabilities, marketing support, and charitable components

To launch GLOW, Spotify is partnering with 2SLGBTIA+ artists like Arlo Parks, Bruses, Jean Seizure, Joesef, Leland, Liniker, Natalia Lacunza, Pabllo Vittar, Sam Smith, Tove Lo, and Villano Antillano.