New on Netflix Canada: February 2023

In February 2023, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, including You season 4, part 1, new films like Our Friend, Your Place or Mine, We Have a Ghost, and True Spirit.
February 1st
- Gunther’s Millions — Netflix Documentary
- American Assassin
- Blow
- Blue Valentine
- Closer
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Fury
- Girls5eva: Season 1
- John Q
- Legend
- Legion
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Mystic River
- Resident Evil: Retribution
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
- Spawn
- The Wedding Planner
- Vacation
February 2nd
- Freeridge — Netflix Series
February 3rd
- Class — Netflix Series
- Infiesto — Netflix Film
- Stromboli — Netflix Film
- True Spirit — Netflix Film
- Viking Wolf — Netflix Film
February 5th
- The Spectacular Now
February 6th
- Outlander: Season 6
- Vinland Saga: Season 2
February 7th
- Medieval
February 8th
- Bill Russell: Legend — Netflix Documentary
- The Exchange — Netflix Series
February 9th
- The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem — Netflix Series
- Dear David — Netflix FIlm
- My Dad the Bounty Hunter — Netflix Family
- You: Season 4, Part 1 — Netflix Series
February 10th
- 10 Days of a Good Man — Netflix Film
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Love Actually
- Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- Love to Hate You —Netflix Series
- Your Place or Mine — Netflix Film
February 13th
- Squared Love All Over Again — Netflix Film
February 14th
- All the Places — Netflix Film
- A Sunday Affair — Netflix Film
- In Love All Over Again — Netflix Series
- Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry — Netflix Comedy
- Perfect Match — Netflix Series
- Re/Member — Netflix Film
February 15th
- #NoFilter — Netflix Series
- African Queens: Njinga — Netflix Documentary
- CoComelon: Season 7
- Eva Lasting — Netflix Series
- Full Swing — Netflix Documentary
- Hubert & Fanny: Season 1
- The Law According to Lidia Poët — Netflix Series
- The Mummy
- The Purge
- Red Rose — Netflix Series
February 16th
- The Upshaws: Part 3 — Netflix Series
February 17th
- A Girl and an Astronaut — Netflix Series
- Community Squad – Netflix Series
- Ganglands: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Unlocked — Netflix Film
February 19th
- I Care a Lot
- Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir — Netflix Comedy
February 20th
- Rocketman
February 21st
- Altar Boy
- Perfect Match — Netflix Series (new episodes)
February 22nd
- Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal — Netflix Documentary
- The Strays — Netflix Film
- Triptych — Netflix Series
February 23rd
- Call Me Chihiro — Netflix Film
- Outer Banks Season 3 — Netflix Series
- That Girl Lay Lay: Season 2 — Netflix Family
February 24th
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 — Netflix Documentary
- Oddballs: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- We Have a Ghost — Netflix Film
- Who Were We Running From? — Netflix Series
February 26th
- French Exit
- Our Friend
February 28th
- A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou — Netflix Comedy
- Too Hot to Handle Germany — Netflix Series
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix
- Wonder Woman 1984 (February 12th)
- The Departed (February 13th)
- Hereditary (February 14th)
- New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-2 (February 14th)
- Heartland: Seasons 1- 15 (February 28th)
- Kim’s Convenience: Seasons 1-5 (February 28th)
- Murdoch Mysteries: Seasons 1-15 (February 28th)
- Schitt’s Creek (February 28th)
- The Great Canadian Baking Show: Seasons 1-5 (February 28th)
- When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5 (February 28th)