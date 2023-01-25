fbpx
New on Netflix Canada: February 2023

You season 4 part 1 arrives on February 9th

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jan 25, 202311:08 AM EST
In February 2023, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, including You season 4, part 1, new films like Our Friend, Your Place or Mine, We Have a Ghost, and True Spirit.

February 1st

  • Gunther’s Millions — Netflix Documentary 
  • American Assassin
  • Blow
  • Blue Valentine
  • Closer
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love
  • Fury
  • Girls5eva: Season 1
  • John Q
  • Legend
  • Legion
  • Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
  • Mystic River
  • Resident Evil: Retribution
  • Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
  • Spawn
  • The Wedding Planner
  • Vacation

February 2nd

  • Freeridge — Netflix Series

February 3rd

  • Class — Netflix Series
  • Infiesto — Netflix Film 
  • Stromboli — Netflix Film 
  • True Spirit — Netflix Film 
  • Viking Wolf — Netflix Film 

February 5th

  • The Spectacular Now

February 6th

  • Outlander: Season 6
  • Vinland Saga: Season 2

February 7th

  • Medieval

February 8th

  • Bill Russell: Legend — Netflix Documentary 
  • The Exchange — Netflix Series 

February 9th

  • The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem — Netflix Series
  • Dear David — Netflix FIlm 
  • My Dad the Bounty Hunter — Netflix Family 
  • You: Season 4, Part 1 —  Netflix Series

February 10th

  • 10 Days of a Good Man — Netflix Film 
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall
  • Love Actually
  • Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 3 — Netflix Series
  • Love to Hate You —Netflix Series
  • Your Place or Mine — Netflix Film 

February 13th

  • Squared Love All Over Again — Netflix Film 

February 14th

  • All the Places — Netflix Film 
  • A Sunday Affair — Netflix Film 
  • In Love All Over Again — Netflix Series
  • Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry — Netflix Comedy 
  • Perfect Match — Netflix Series 
  • Re/Member — Netflix Film 

February 15th

  • #NoFilter — Netflix Series
  • African Queens: Njinga — Netflix Documentary 
  • CoComelon: Season 7
  • Eva Lasting — Netflix Series
  • Full Swing — Netflix Documentary 
  • Hubert & Fanny: Season 1
  • The Law According to Lidia Poët — Netflix Series
  • The Mummy
  • The Purge
  • Red Rose — Netflix Series

February 16th

  • The Upshaws: Part 3 — Netflix Series

February 17th

  • A Girl and an Astronaut — Netflix Series
  • Community Squad – Netflix Series
  • Ganglands: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Unlocked — Netflix Film 

February 19th

  • I Care a Lot
  • Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir — Netflix Comedy 

February 20th

  • Rocketman

February 21st

  • Altar Boy
  • Perfect Match — Netflix Series (new episodes) 

February 22nd

  • Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal — Netflix Documentary 
  • The Strays — Netflix Film 
  • Triptych — Netflix Series

February 23rd

  • Call Me Chihiro — Netflix Film 
  • Outer Banks Season 3 — Netflix Series
  • That Girl Lay Lay: Season 2 — Netflix Family 

February 24th

  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 — Netflix Documentary 
  • Oddballs: Season 2 — Netflix Family 
  • We Have a Ghost — Netflix Film 
  • Who Were We Running From? — Netflix Series

February 26th

  • French Exit
  • Our Friend

February 28th

  • A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou — Netflix Comedy 
  • Too Hot to Handle Germany — Netflix Series

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix

  • Wonder Woman 1984 (February 12th)
  • The Departed (February 13th)
  • Hereditary (February 14th)
  • New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-2 (February 14th)
  • Heartland: Seasons 1- 15 (February 28th)
  • Kim’s Convenience: Seasons 1-5 (February 28th)
  • Murdoch Mysteries: Seasons 1-15 (February 28th)
  • Schitt’s Creek (February 28th)
  • The Great Canadian Baking Show: Seasons 1-5 (February 28th)
  • When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5 (February 28th)

