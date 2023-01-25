New on Netflix Canada: February 2023

In February 2023, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, including You season 4, part 1, new films like Our Friend, Your Place or Mine, We Have a Ghost, and True Spirit.

February 1st

Gunther’s Millions — Netflix Documentary

American Assassin

Blow

Blue Valentine

Closer

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Fury

Girls5eva: Season 1

John Q

Legend

Legion

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Mystic River

Resident Evil: Retribution

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Spawn

The Wedding Planner

Vacation

February 2nd

Freeridge — Netflix Series

February 3rd

Class — Netflix Series

Infiesto — Netflix Film

Stromboli — Netflix Film

True Spirit — Netflix Film

Viking Wolf — Netflix Film

February 5th

The Spectacular Now

February 6th

Outlander: Season 6

Vinland Saga: Season 2

February 7th

Medieval

February 8th

Bill Russell: Legend — Netflix Documentary

The Exchange — Netflix Series

February 9th

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem — Netflix Series

Dear David — Netflix FIlm

My Dad the Bounty Hunter — Netflix Family

You: Season 4, Part 1 — Netflix Series

February 10th

10 Days of a Good Man — Netflix Film

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Love Actually

Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Love to Hate You —Netflix Series

Your Place or Mine — Netflix Film

February 13th

Squared Love All Over Again — Netflix Film

February 14th

All the Places — Netflix Film

A Sunday Affair — Netflix Film

In Love All Over Again — Netflix Series

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry — Netflix Comedy

Perfect Match — Netflix Series

Re/Member — Netflix Film

February 15th

#NoFilter — Netflix Series

African Queens: Njinga — Netflix Documentary

CoComelon: Season 7

Eva Lasting — Netflix Series

Full Swing — Netflix Documentary

Hubert & Fanny: Season 1

The Law According to Lidia Poët — Netflix Series

The Mummy

The Purge

Red Rose — Netflix Series

February 16th

The Upshaws: Part 3 — Netflix Series

February 17th

A Girl and an Astronaut — Netflix Series

Community Squad – Netflix Series

Ganglands: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Unlocked — Netflix Film

February 19th

I Care a Lot

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir — Netflix Comedy

February 20th

Rocketman

February 21st

Altar Boy

Perfect Match — Netflix Series (new episodes)

February 22nd

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal — Netflix Documentary

The Strays — Netflix Film

Triptych — Netflix Series

February 23rd

Call Me Chihiro — Netflix Film

Outer Banks Season 3 — Netflix Series

That Girl Lay Lay: Season 2 — Netflix Family

February 24th

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 — Netflix Documentary

Oddballs: Season 2 — Netflix Family

We Have a Ghost — Netflix Film

Who Were We Running From? — Netflix Series

February 26th

French Exit

Our Friend

February 28th

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou — Netflix Comedy

Too Hot to Handle Germany — Netflix Series

