Google releases January 2023 Play system update for Pixel 7 and 6

The Pixel 7 and 6 are finally getting the latest Play system build update.

The update comes in at 63MB for the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 6 at 59MB. Oddly, after some users on Reddit updated their Play System , the build will continue to say November 1st, 2022.

It’s unclear why this is happening, but the update should still work. However, some users aren’t receiving the update at all, unfortunately.

The Google system updates have the following updates this January.

Critical Fixes

[Phone, Wear OS] Bug fixes for Account Management, Security & Privacy, System Management & Diagnostics, and Utilities related services.

Games

[Phone, PC] Expanding the range of users and use cases supported by the Play Games profile.

Google Play Store New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

Security & Privacy

[Phone] Password manager helps you save different passwords to your Google account and lets you use them across various websites and devices. With the new change, you will be able to add notes to your existing and new passwords.

Wallet

[Phone] Visual and infrastructure updates to Wallet mobile web experience.

Developer Services

[Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Device Connectivity, and Machine Learning & AI related developer services in their apps.

[Phone] Update the platform QR scanner with the ability to select an existing photo and add support for handling Matter and UPI codes from OEM cameras.

System Management

[Phone] Updates to System Management, and Usability services that improve Device Connectivity, Device Performance, Network Usage, Privacy, Security, Stability, and Usability.

