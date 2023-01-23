Here’s what to expect from Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Unpacked event

Like every year, Samsung has announced that it will unveil its new S series smartphones at an upcoming Unpacked keynote.

This year’s keynote takes place on February 1st at 1pm ET/10am PT. The video will stream on the South Korean tech giant’s website and YouTube.

During the keynote, we expect to catch a glimpse of the Galaxy S23 series:

Bring your epic moments into the spotlight. Join us at #SamsungUnpacked, on February 1, 2023. Learn more: https://t.co/D6nxwskXj1 pic.twitter.com/jllmsDvWmD — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 10, 2023

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung’s event will almost certainly reveal the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+ and smaller S23. The trio of devices will reportedly feature a ‘Canadybar’ design, with the S23 Ultra offering a similar shape to the S22 Ultra (the new Note). The main highlight of this year’s top-of-the-line Galaxy will be its 200-megapixel primary camera, alongside its high-level specs and S-Pen.

Here are some of the specs we expect to see in Samsung’s 2023 Ultra flagship:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Android 13, One UI 5

8GB of RAM, 12GB of RAM

256GB of storage, 512GB of storage, 1TB of storage

6.8-inch, 1440 x 3080-pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+

IP68 water/dust resistant

Stylus 9ms latency, Bluetooth integration

200-megapixel, 10-megapixel f/4.9 (periscope telephoto) 10x optical zoom, 10-megapixel f/2.4 (telephoto) 3x optical zoom, 12-megapixel f/2.2

8K video recording at 24fps, 4K video recording at 30/60fps

12-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera

5,000mAh battery

45W fast charging

‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Botanic Green,’ ‘Misty Lilac’ and ‘Cottom Flower’

A previous leak of the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Australian price — $1,950 AUD (roughly $1,833 CAD) — indicated the phone would cost about $100 more compared to last year’s S22 Ultra. However, leaked U.S. carrier pricing suggests there might not be a price increase. It remains to be seen what happens with the Canadian price.

S23/ S23+

Samsung’s event will also have the S23 and S23+, which will offer weaker specs than the Ultra variant.

So here’s what we expect to see on the S23 and S23+

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Android 13, One UI 5

8GB of RAM

128GB of storage (S23 only) , 256GB of storage, 512GB of storage (S23+ only)

, 256GB of storage, 512GB of storage 6.6-inch, 1080 x 2340-pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ (S23+)

6.1-inch, 1080 x 2340-pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ (S23)

IP68 water/dust resistant

50-megapixel, 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom, 12-megapixel

8K video recording at 24fps, 4K video recording at 30/60fps

10-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera

4,700mAh battery (S23+)

3,900mAh battery (S23)

25W charging (S23)

45W charging (S23+)

‘Botanic Green,’ ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Cotton Flower,’ Purple’

The 128GB S23 model would cost $1,350 AUD (roughly $1,269 CAD), and the S23+ costs $1,650 AUD ( roughly $1,551 CAD).

What else can we see

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 3 is also rumoured to make an appearance at the S23 reveal.

Samsung just announced #GalaxyUnpacked, where they're going to launch the Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book 3 series. Use my link to pre-register to make sure you get the best deals and trade-in priceshttps://t.co/5BOdYnqKvd pic.twitter.com/5PGr6VaXKa — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 10, 2023

There will reportedly be a number of Galaxy Book 3 variants, including the Book 3, Book 3 360, Book 3 Pro, Book 3 Pro 360 and Book 3 Ultra. In the U.S., you can already pre-reserve a Book 3 device.

The Book 3 Ultra will be equipped with the new 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of memory, according to GizmoChina. The device also sports a 3K 16-inch AMOLED screen with a 2880 x 1800-pixel resolution.

The Book 3 Pro, on the other hand, will have displays that measure in at 14 and 16 inches and come with a 3K AMOLED display. You can also expect Core i5 and i7 processors, 16GB of RAM up to 1TB of storage and an Intel Iris XE graphics card.

While we know all three smartphones will be available in Canada, it’s unclear which laptops will be making it to the North.

Oddly, we’re not expecting any new earbuds or tablets this year.

Image credit: @evleaks

Source: WinFuture, Max Weinbach, GizmoChina, @_snoopytech_, SamMobile, 91mobiles