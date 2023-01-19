Verizon leak confirms U.S. pricing for S23 series to remain the same as S22

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is yet to be officially announced, but recent leaks and rumours have already given us a pretty good idea of what to expect from the flagship devices.

Up until now, we’ve heard leaks and rumours about the phone’s display, cameras, specs and chips. Now, we have an idea about how much the phone might cost through a leaked carrier spec sheet shared by 9to5Google.

The carrier in question is Verizon. According to the leaked spec sheet, the Galaxy S23 is set to start at a price of $799.99 USD for the base mode, while the Galaxy S23+ will come in at $999.99 USD. The S23 Ultra would reportedly start at $1,199.99 USD. These prices are the same as last year’s S22 series.

With the similarity in mind, the phones in Canada are likely to start at $1,099.99, $1,399.99 and $1,649.99 for the S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra, respectively.

It’s worth noting that previous leaks and rumours have suggested that the S23 series might cost $100 more than the S22 series, but that debate can be put to rest if the leaked Verizon spec sheet is accurate.

The spec sheet also suggests that on a 36-month contract with Verizon, the S22 will cost $22.22 USD per month, while the high-end S23 Ultra will cost $33.33 USD per month. The S23+ will cost $27.77 USD per month. All three devices would be available in Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black colourways.

Further, in terms of specs, the leaked sheet reiterates some of the leaks we already know about. The S23 starts with a 128GB base model paired with 8GB of RAM. The S23+ starts at 256GB with 8 GB of RAM, and the S23 Ultra will begin at 256GB with 8GB of RAM as well. Additionally, the leaked spec sheet also alludes to the fact that the S23 series would be available starting February 17th, at around 3:01am ET.

Image credit: 9to5Google

Source: 9to5Google