Google might be working on Profiles for Google Messages

After expanding end-to-end encryption to group chats in Google Messages in December 2022, Google is now reportedly working on profiles for Messages.

Reddit user u/seeareeff recently shared a screenshot of what appears to be a setting menu for “Profile” in Messages, with toggles for ‘Profile Sharing,’ ‘Notifications for contact updates’ and ‘Notifications for new contacts found.’

The feature, if implemented, would allow users to create their own profiles using their email addresses or their phone number, and upload a profile photo to personalize the profile. There may also be a visibility option to select who can view the profile, such as ‘public,’ ‘contacts,’ or ‘only you,’ similar to how profiles work on other popular messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

According to some of the comments in the Reddit thread, the UI for Profiles has been in the app for “the past couple months,” but it’s not implemented, and is “just a bare bones UI.”

It’s worth noting that the Profiles feature is not yet functional in the Google Messages app, and it’s unclear when it will be made available to the public. However, the addition of profiles to Google Messages will bring a new level of personalization to the app, and bring it on level terms with applications like WhatsApp and Messenger.

