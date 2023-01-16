Leaked Tesla document shows upgraded cameras and FSD improvements with ‘Hardware 4.0’

Tesla has been quietly working on the successor to ‘Hardware 3.0,’ the computer that powers the Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) features in its vehicles.

A recent leaked documents detailing what appears to be Tesla’s ‘Hardware 4.0,’ as shared by @ChrisZheng001 on Twitter (via TeslaNorth) gives us a better look at what the electric automotive company is reportedly working on.

The Autopilot HW 4.0 front camera will be reduced to two Cz of the significant increase in both pixel density and field of view. pic.twitter.com/vYXVYZzSln — Chris Zheng (@ChrisZheng001) January 13, 2023

The leaked document suggests that Tesla is looking to reduce the number of front cameras on ‘Hardware 4-equipped’ vehicles from three to two, quoting the higher pixel density and field of view (FOV) of the new AP4 cameras that Tesla will be using in Hardware 4-equipped’ vehicles to be the difference maker.

The new cameras would reportedly have a 5-megapixel sensor, in contrast to the current 1.2-megapixel cameras. The addition of lesser and better cameras would enhance the capabilities of Tesla Vision, the company’s alternative to radar and ultrasonic sensors, used in assisted driving applications.

Apart from the cameras, the leaked document also suggests that a new fan will be added to the front-facing cabin camera, which will be equipped with an AP4 sensor.

It is currently unknown when ‘Hardware 4’ would make its way to new Tesla vehicles, but whenever it does, it is sure to significantly improve the performance and capabilities of Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, making the driving experience more convenient and safer for Tesla drivers.

Source: @ChrisZheng001 Via: TeslaNorth