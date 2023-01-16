Koodo emailing customers about $5/mo bill increase starting in February

Telus’ flanker brand Koodo is raising prices again for some customers. In a recent email sent to some Koodo customers obtained by MobileSyrup, Koodo said customers would see a $5/mo increase starting on the February bill.

The email reads as follows:

“As mentioned on your January bill, the monthly service charge for the above lines on your account will increase by $5/month. You’ll start to see this monthly increase on your February bill.”

In a statement to MobileSyrup, a Koodo spokesperson said:

“This month we contacted a very small number of Koodo customers on select legacy bring-your-own-device (BYOD) plans to inform them that they will see a $5 increase during their next billing cycle. We do not take the decision to increase the cost of services lightly and recognize this increase has an impact on our customers. Of note, affected customers may choose to take advantage of any of our in-market rate plans, including our Pick Your Perk plans, all on Canada’s largest and fastest 4G LTE network coast to coast.”

It’s worth noting that early last year, Koodo adjusted its 4G LTE plans to cap the speed to 100Mbps. The provider’s new Pick Your Perk options include one that increases that speed cap to 200Mbps.

This is the second such price increase in just six months — at the end of July 2022, Koodo said “a small number of Koodo customers on select legacy rate plans will see a $5 increase on their next billing cycle.”

Update 2023/01/16 at 6:07pm ET: Added a statement from Koodo about the price increase.

Thanks Lisa!