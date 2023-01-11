Public Mobile is offering 5GB bonus data per month for eight months

Public Mobile is currently running a Lunar New Year promotion with bonus data available on certain plans, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘ahoo99.’

The Telus-owned flanker brand is offering 5GB of bonus data per month for eight months on its 4G plans.

At the time of writing, Public Mobile’s website is offering bonus data on its $40 and higher plans. Check out the plans below:

5GB plan for $40 — Promo code: BONUS5FOR8

8GB plan for $50 — Promo code: BONUS5FOR8

10GB plan for $55 — Promo code: BONUS5FOR8

15GB plan for $60 — Promo code: BONUS5FOR8

All of the above plans offer unlimited Canada-wide minutes, alongside unlimited International Text and Picture Messaging.

Public Mobile says the offer is available to new customers who activate online. It’s worth noting that the bonus data will expire if the account becomes inactive or the rate plan is changed.

Check out the promotion here.

Image credit: Public Mobile

Via: RedFlagDeals user ‘ahoo99‘