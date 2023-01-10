What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late January 2023

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Normally, these come in two waves and now, the company has revealed what’s coming to Game Pass in the second half of November. Note: ‘Cloud’ refers to a game that can be streamed via Xbox Cloud Gaming to a variety of devices, including Android and iOS.

The second-half of January is rather light, with just three new launches. Check them out below:

Persona 3 Portable (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 19th

Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 19th

Monster Hunter Rise (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 20th

In case you missed it, here are the games that were added to the subscription service recently:

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Stranded Deep (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Valheim: Mistlands Biome Update (PC) – Available now

Here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on January 15th:

The Anacrusis (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Nobody Saves The World (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Pupperazzi (Cloud, Console, and PC)

We Happy Few (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Windjammers 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of an exclusive 20 percent discount to purchase any game on the service and keep playing even after it leaves the catalogue.

Find out what came to Game Pass in December 2022 here.

Image credit: Atlus

Source: Xbox