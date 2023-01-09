Pixel’s Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 is now available

Google has dropped the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2, giving users a look at what to expect for the March Feature Drop.

The QPR2 beta comes with new tweaks like new Unicode 15.0 emoji that include a light blue heart, donkey, shaking face, goose, jellyfish, wireless, blackbird and more. The Google Home app icon shows up in the device controls. ‘History’ now replaces the ‘Manage’ shortcut in Quick Settings, and the media player lava lamp effect has been removed.

The QPR2 resolves issues in the Android 13 QPR2 beta 2:

Fixed an issue with the System UI that sometimes caused the Home screen to become unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where, after switching back to Normal video capture mode from Slow Motion mode in the Google Camera app, the app continued capturing slow-motion video if the capture speed was changed between 1/8x and 1/4x while in Slow Motion mode

Here are the already-known issues:

The list of Recent apps sometimes becomes unresponsive if the screen orientation is changed while the list is open.

In some cases, when entering and exiting Picture-in-picture (PiP) mode from an app after changing the screen orientation, the system Settings app crashes with a “Settings keeps stopping” message and then the system Settings app can’t be opened.

An issue with the System UI can sometimes cause it to crash from a null pointer exception.

You can download the update on devices from the Pixel 4a to the Pixel 7 series here.

Source: Android Via: 9to5Google