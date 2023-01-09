Apple Maps now offers parking information in Canada

Apple Maps now features parking information for more than 8,000 locations across Canada and the U.S.

It’s available through a partnership with the digital parking marketplace SpotHero. On iPhone or Mac, open the Maps app and search for a destination. From there, tap on the ‘More’ button and then select ‘Parking’ to bring up SpotHero integration. You can then book parking by entering hourly or monthly times and proceeding to payment.

Two of the supported locations include Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena and New York’s Madison Square Garden. In addition to information on standard parking spots, you can also toggle filters for wheelchair accessibility, electric vehicles and more.

This is the latest in Apple’s efforts to revamp Maps, including better road coverage and cycling directions. Last summer, Apple was also driving across Canada to improve its mapping data.

Via: MacRumors