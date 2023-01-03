Nvidia is bringing its GeForce Now game streaming service to cars

As part of this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Nvidia has announced that it’s bringing its GeForce Now game streaming service to cars.

Specifically, the tech giant is partnering with Hyundai, Polestar and BYD, who are all part of the company’s ‘Nvidia Drive’ autonomous vehicle platform. However, Nvidia didn’t provide details on which cars will be supported or when this might even launch, simply saying the GeForce Now client will run in cars either via Android-based infotainment systems or built-in web browsers.

The popular service features a catalogue of more than 1,000 controller-supported games, including Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Rocket League and Fortnite. GeForce Now will also only be accessible to drivers and front-seat passengers when parked or charging, with those in the backseat able to play at any time.

Automakers have been looking at gaming as a way to bolster their entertainment offerings for a while now. 2019 saw the launch of Tesla Arcade, which lets Tesla owners play games like Cuphead and Sonic the Hedgehog, while Sony and Honda are even looking into bringing PS5-quality games to their joint venture’s electric vehicles.

Source: Nvidia