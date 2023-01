The January security patch is now rolling out to the Pixel 4a and newer, alongside an update adds fixes to the Pixel 7 series.

Of course, this update doesn’t come with anything significant, as Google released a Feature Drop in December.

The security patch also came with 20 security issues resolved, with vulnerabilities that range from moderate to critical.

The update is rolling out over the air and should hit your phone sooner than later.

Via: 9to5Google