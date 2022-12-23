Steam’s big 2022 Winter Sale is finally here

Steam has kicked off its big 2022 Winter Sale, offering discounts on all kinds of games.
See below for a list of some of the deals. Note that some of these are part of the main Winter Sale, which runs from December 22nd to January 5th, while others may have slightly different durations.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II — $76.49 (regularly $89.99)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade — $53.28 (regularly $93.49)
- God of War — $35.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Inscryption — $13.67 (regularly $22.79)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — $27.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — $44.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered — $52.49 (regularly $69.99)
- Persona 5 Royal — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure — $46.89 (regularly $69.99)
- Triangle Strategy — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection — $41.99 (regularly $59.99)
The full list of deals can be found here.
Image credit: PlayStation/Marvel