Cell services in November cost Canadians more for the first time since 2019

Canadians paid more for cellular services on a yearly basis for the first time in three years.

According to the November 2022 Consumer Price Index from Statistics Canada, prices increased by two percent compared to November 2021.

At that time, Canadians witnessed promotions across the industry for discounted phone plans and bonus data. Comparing the two years, fewer promotions were offered in November 2022.

The federal government achieved its target to reduce cellular prices by 25 percent earlier this year. However, Canadians are still paying some of the highest wireless bills in the world.

According to the 2021 annual telecom service price tracking study, the only country that paid more than Canadians for some wireless services was Japan.

With the pending Rogers-Shaw merger, concerns exist that costs will only continue to grow. It forms part of the Competition Bureau’s efforts to block the merger. Representatives from Rogers and Shaw have denied that to be the case.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Statistics Canada