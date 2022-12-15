Save $70 on the Pixel Watch when you buy it from Google

Google is back with hot holiday deals, including a $70 discount on the Pixel Watch.

The discount applies to both the regular and LTE versions of the Pixel Watch, with the following pricing:

4G LTE + Bluetooth/Wi-Fi – $459.99 (regular $529.99)

Bluetooth/Wi-Fi – $379.99 (regular $449.99)

Coupled with discounts on other Google products, like Pixel phones, Nest, and more, you could kit yourself out with a new Pixel phone, smartwatch, and more for less.

One of the few things Google hasn’t discounted are the bands for the Pixel Watch. However, the $70 you save on the Pixel Watch could go towards a band, like the $79.99 Stretch band which is, by far, the best option right now.

You can learn more about the Pixel Watch here. You can find all of Google’s Boxing Week deals here.