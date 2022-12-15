Buy Google’s Pixel Buds Pro for $60 off for Boxing Week

If you’re looking for a solid pair of wireless earbuds at a discount, the Google Store’s deal on the Pixel Buds Pro is pretty stellar.

Right now, the high-end wireless earbuds are on sale for $199.99, $60 off their regular price of $259.99. Google ran a similar offer on the Pixel Buds Pro during Black Friday.

Google’s Pixel buds Pro are available in ‘Charcoal,’ ‘Fog,’ and ‘Lemongrass.’ In Brad Bennett’s MobileSyurp review of the Pixel Buds Pro, he praised their great sound, solid battery life and excellent mic.

Find Google’s Pixel Buds Pro deal below:

Pixel Buds Pro: Now $199.99, was $250 ($60 off)

Along with this offer, Google also slashed the price of all of its smartphones, including $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro, bringing the device’s cost down to $879.

You can find all of Google’s Boxing Week sales at this link. Several Google devices are also on sale on Amazon.

