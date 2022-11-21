Prime Video add-on channels discounted to $2 for two months

Prime Video Channels are paid add-ons that you can pack in with your Prime subscription to get access to more content to watch.

This includes Adult Swim, BBC Earth, HayU, StarZ and several others. Typically these channels range from $3.99 per month to $9.99, but with Amazon’s Black Friday deal, you can get this extra content for $2 per month for two months.

The complete list of channels is below, and you can browse them on Prime Video here. Some of these channels will operate like traditional Linear TV, and others offer on-demand programming or a mix of both.

Below are all of the channels currently on sale:

Stack TV

Paramount+

Teletoon+

CityTV+

Hayu

Starz

Britbox

MGM

Acorn TV

AMC+

Super Channel

BBC Earth

Family TV

Sundance NOW

Love NatureHollywood Suite

Shudder

Stingray

BBC Selects

Smithsonian Channel

Motortrend

OutTV

ALLWAYSBLK

IFC Films

PBS Masterpiece

The Great Course Signature Collection

Via: RedFlagDeals