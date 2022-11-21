Prime Video add-on channels discounted to $2 for two months

Prime Video Channels are paid add-ons that you can pack in with your Prime subscription to get access to more content to watch.
This includes Adult Swim, BBC Earth, HayU, StarZ and several others. Typically these channels range from $3.99 per month to $9.99, but with Amazon’s Black Friday deal, you can get this extra content for $2 per month for two months.
The complete list of channels is below, and you can browse them on Prime Video here. Some of these channels will operate like traditional Linear TV, and others offer on-demand programming or a mix of both.
Below are all of the channels currently on sale:
- Stack TV
- Paramount+
- Teletoon+
- CityTV+
- Hayu
- Starz
- Britbox
- MGM
- Acorn TV
- AMC+
- Super Channel
- BBC Earth
- Family TV
- Sundance NOW
- Love NatureHollywood Suite
- Shudder
- Stingray
- BBC Selects
- Smithsonian Channel
- Motortrend
- OutTV
- ALLWAYSBLK
- IFC Films
- PBS Masterpiece
- The Great Course Signature Collection
Via: RedFlagDeals