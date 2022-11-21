fbpx
Here are Motorola’s Black Friday deals

The Motorola edge 2021 is $300 off

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Nov 21, 20222:23 PM EST
Motorola’s Black Friday deals are on now, including $200 off the Motorola One 5G Ace and $100 off the Motorola Edge 2022.

You can check out all the deals on Motorola’s website.

Below are some of the top offers:

Source: Motorola

