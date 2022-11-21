Here are Motorola’s Black Friday deals

Motorola’s Black Friday deals are on now, including $200 off the Motorola One 5G Ace and $100 off the Motorola Edge 2022.
You can check out all the deals on Motorola’s website.
Below are some of the top offers:
- Motorola edge 2022 ($100 off; $799.99)
Motorola edge 2021 ($300 off; $599.99)
Moto g 5g ($50 off; $349.99)
Motorola One 5G ace ($200 off; $299.99)
Moto g stylus 5g 2022 ($100 off; $399.99)
Moto g power 2021 ($40 off; $279.99)
Moto g power 2022 ($50 off; $249.99)
Moto g play ($50 off; $199.99)
Moto g pure ($30 off; $169.99)
Source: Motorola