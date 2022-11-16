Niantic and Qualcomm show off reference design AR headset

At the 2022 Snapdragon Summit, Qualcomm and Niantic have announced their partnership with one another for an immersive headset experience.

While the companies haven’t mentioned anything regarding a release date for a consumer product, Niantic showed off reference designs for AR headsets.

The most recent design looks sleek, and lightweight, which is due to the recently announced Snapdragon AR2 platform. The new platform, which Qualcomm says it built from the ground up, will reportedly allow hardware makers to release thinner AR glasses.

And Niantic announced that in 2023 the LightShip visual positioning system will work with the Snapdragon Spaces XR developer platform with the hope of helping developers create future AR experiences. This means that developers using the Snapdragon Spaces XR developer platform can easily add the Lightship system to their games or experiences.

Following this explanation, Niantic gave us a glimpse of what this experience could look like.

Want a clearer view of the real-world metaverse? 👓 Starting in 2023, Niantic’s @LightshipAR visual positioning system will work with @Snapdragon Spaces to bring you an outdoor AR headset. #SnapdragonSummit https://t.co/Y8OEwGZwRb pic.twitter.com/oIcwmVPB1b — Niantic 🧭 (@NianticLabs) November 16, 2022

You can learn more about Qualcomm’s AR2 processor click here.