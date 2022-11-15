SaskTel adding $100 million to Rural Fibre Initiative

SaskTel is adding millions to an initiative that connects Saskatchewan residents with a secure fibre connection.

The Rural Fibre Initiative focuses on closing the digital divide by connecting residents with SaskTel’s infiNET Service. It delivers internet speeds close to 1Gbps and supports cloud services, video streaming, and smart technologies.

The $100 million investment will connect 80 towns and villages. SaskTel has already connected dozens of communities across the province under the initiative, including Kindersley and Balgonie.

Once completed, SaskTel will have invested $200 million to connect 110,000 residents and businesses in 130 rural communities.

“Once we’ve completed these phases of the Rural Fibre Initiative, our infiNET network, which is already the largest fibre optic broadband network in the province, will reach approximately 80 percent of all Saskatchewan households,” Doug Burnett, SaskTel’s president and CEO, said.

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: SaskTel