PlayStation 5 DualSense controller $30 off in Canada for Black Friday 2022

The PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller will be up to $30 off at a variety of Canadian retailers for Black Friday 2022.

At GameStop, the standard $89.99 black and white DualSense controllers, as well as the $94.99 ‘Red,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Pink,’ ‘Purple’ and ‘Grey Camo’ variants, will all cost $64.99 at GameStop starting November 17th.

At Walmart, the special coloured variants will be $30 off as well on November 17th.

Best Buy is also promising that the DualSense will go on sale on the 17th, although the specific savings weren’t quantified.

We’ll update this story should other retailers confirm that they’re offering the DualSense at this rare low price.

Besides being the controller for the ever-popular PS5, the DualSense is notable for having unique features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

