Tesla Model 3 deemed the ‘greenest’ in NCAP assessment

Green NCAP, an independent initiative that promotes the development of clean, energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cars, has rewarded Tesla’s Model 3 with a 9.8/10 rating in an assessment that gauged its overall emissions and energy consumption.

Today, Green NCAP rewards the TESLA Model 3’s with an overall score of 9.8 out of 10 and a well-deserved 5 Green stars proving that this sporty car has been designed with special attention to efficiency and driving range.#drivesafely #roadsafety #cartracker #smartmobilty pic.twitter.com/3oIvAIIDh3 — Green NCAP (@GreenNCAP) November 7, 2022

The Tesla Model 3 received a five-star rating, alongside a 9.8/10 score, while other top performers, including the Renault Megane E-Tech and the NIO eT7, received a 9.6/10 score and a five-star rating.

“Despite its relatively high mass – typical for electric vehicles – Model 3 demonstrates very low energy consumption figures and proves it has been designed with a special focus on efficiency and driving range,” wrote Green NCAP in its report. “The absence of polluting exhaust gas emissions, the high energy efficiency and the relatively low greenhouse gas emissions of European average electricity production grant the Tesla an impressive Weighted Overall Index of 9.8 out of 10 and a well-deserved 5 Green stars.”

This comes soon after the Tesla Model Y earned a 5-star safety rating from the Euro NCAP, achieving “the highest Overall Score among any vehicle tested under Euro NCAP’s newest, most stringent test protocol.”

Read the complete Green NCAP report here.

Source: Green NCAP Via: TeslaNorth