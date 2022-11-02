Staples’ ‘Pre Black Friday’ sale discounts tablets, laptops, headphones and more

Staples Canada has gone live with a ‘Pre Black Friday’ sale laptops, headphones, monitors, tablets, smart home gadgets, peripherals and more on sale.

The early Black Friday deals from Staple are valid until Tuesday, November 8th.

Check them out below:

Smart home

Apple HomePod mini Smart Speaker – Space Grey: $119.99 (regularly $129)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) – Charcoal: $59.99 (regularly $104.99)

Google Nest Wired Doorbell: $199.99 (regularly $299.99)

Amazon Echo 4th Generation Smart Home Hub – Charcoal: $69.99 (regularly $139.99)

D-Link DCS-8300LHV2 Full HD Wi-Fi Camera: $29.97 (regularly $69.99)

Find all smart home gadget deals here.

Peripherals

Logitech MK320 Wireless Desktop Keyboard and Mouse Combo: $29.99 (regularly $59.99)

Logitech Design Collection Limited Edition Wireless Mouse: $19.98 (regularly $29.98)

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard USB Port: $69.99 (regularly $84.99)

Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard – Blast: $99.99 (regularly $129.99)

Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Gaming Mouse: $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Find all peripheral deals here.

Laptops

Asus L410MA-SH09-CB 14″ Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020, 64GB eMMC, 4GB DDR4, Intel UHD Graphics 600, Windows 11 Home in S mode: $249.99 (regularly $369.99)

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 13.3” Touchscreen 2-in-1 Snapdragon SC7180, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, Qualcomm Adreno Graphics, Chrome OS: $399.99 (regularly $549.99)

Apple MacBook Pro 13″ Notebook, Apple M1 Chip, 512 GB SSD, 8 GB Unified Memory, Space Grey, French: $1,699.97 (regularly $1,949.99)

ASUS ROG Strix G G513IC-SS71-CB 15.6″ Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11: $1,249.99 (regularly $1,499.99)

MSI Vector GP76 12UGS-203CA 17.3″ Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-12700H, RTX3070Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home: $2,299.99 (regularly $2,799.99)

Find all laptop deals here.

Headphones

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with MagSafe Charging Case: $219.99 (regularly $239.99)

JBL Tune 760NC Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Headphones – Black: $99.99 (regularly $189.99)

Beats by Dre Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $249.99 (regularly $379.99)

Skullcandy Riff Wired On-Ear Headphones with Microphone – Black: $24.99 (regularly $29.99)

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones – Black: $149.99 (regularly $189.99)

Find all headphone deals here.

Tablets

Samsung Tab S6 Lite – 64GB – Grey: $309.99 (regularly $429.99)

Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd Gen) 10.61″ MediaTek Helio G80 Tablet – 4GB RAM – 64GB eMCP – Android 12 S – Storm Grey: $199.99 (regularly $259.99)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8, 13″ Touch Screen, Intel i5 Processor, 8 GB Memory, 128 GB SSD, Platinum: $1,099.97 (regularly $1,399.99)

Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) 8″ Touch MediaTek Helio P22T Tablet – 3GB RAM – 32GB eMMC – Android 11 – Platinum Grey: $129.99 (regularly $159.99)

Find all tablet deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Staples